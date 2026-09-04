Video: Bus Erupts Into Massive Fireball Beneath Aarey Metro Station In Goregaon; Metro Services Briefly Affected | X @FPJ & @nextminutenews7

A bus caught fire beneath the Aarey Metro station in Mumbai's Goregaon on September 4, triggering panic and briefly affecting metro operations in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke was first seen emerging from the bus before the vehicle was engulfed in flames. A loud explosion-like sound was also heard. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The incident led to commotion in the area as fire brigade personnel and other agencies responded to the situation. Officials are yet to confirm whether passengers were inside the bus when it caught fire or whether anyone was injured.

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Following the incident, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) issued a service update on its official X handle, clarifying that the Aarey Metro station premises were not affected by the fire.

The metro operator said the fire generated significant smoke in the area, prompting authorities to move passengers outside the station premises as a precautionary measure. It added that trains were temporarily prevented from stopping at Aarey Metro station to ensure that smoke did not enter the coaches and affect passengers.

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The temporary restriction remained in place until the smoke cleared. MMMOCL later confirmed that metro services had been restored to complete normalcy.

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