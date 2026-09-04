‘No Option But To Risk Life’: Mumbai Commuters Flag Safety Issue At Kalwa, Railways Say Illegal Boarding Stopped

A commuter rights group has raised concerns over the safety of passengers at Kalwa in Mumbai, claiming that four commuters have fallen from running local trains at the same spot over the past three days.

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Group flags safety concerns

In a post on X, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangha alleged that the closure of a route near the Kalwa car shed had forced commuters to take risky measures to board trains. The group also claimed that commuters had experienced jerks at the spot and urged Central Railway to investigate the matter and take corrective action within 15 days, failing which it threatened to stage a protest.

Earlier, the Sangha shared a video showing a local train halted on the tracks and surrounded by commuters. It alleged that passengers were being forced to risk their lives to reach their workplaces and questioned the accountability of railway authorities.

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The group also sought intervention from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Prime Minister's Office.

Central Railway disputes claim

However, Central Railway disputed the claim of four such incidents. CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila told The Free Press Journal that the lines at the Kalwa car shed were being unauthorisedly used by commuters to board trains and that the practice had now been stopped.

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Nila said railway officials had been asked to verify the matter, adding that only one case of a commuter falling from a train had been reported a few days earlier. He said the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police were being asked to provide details.

Association urged to report incidents

The CPRO also requested the commuter association to immediately report such incidents to the authorities so that appropriate action could be taken.