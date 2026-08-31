Cockroach Found In Patient’s Meal At Thane’s Kalwa Hospital, MNS Demands Probe Into Food Safety Lapses |

Thane: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), has found itself at the center of a major controversy over severe food hygiene failures after a cockroach was discovered in a meal served to an indoor patient. The incident has triggered widespread outrage from patient advocacy groups and sparked strong political backlash.

Incident Reported In Ward No. 6

​The breach in food safety occurred on the night of August 28 in Ward No. 6, where a patient recovering from eye surgery was served a contaminated dinner plate. The discovery caused immediate alarm and anger among patients and staff across the ward.

​Following news of the incident, activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Swapnil Mahindrakar, President of the Janhit & Legal Cell (Thane City), conducted an on-site inspection of the hospital premises and confronted civic officials. The facility prepares over 1,000 meals daily for thousands of patients visiting from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and nearby rural areas. MNS representatives pointed out that despite repeated complaints regarding substandard food quality, civic administrators have consistently failed to enforce strict oversight.

Demand For Kitchen Inspection

​"The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is actively carrying out strict inspections across Maharashtra under its food safety campaign," said Swapnil Mahindrakar, Thane City President, MNS (Janhit & Legal Cell). "Why is the FDA remaining silent when such an unpardonable lapse occurs in a major government medical facility? We demand a comprehensive safety inspection of the hospital kitchen, cooking standards, and storage practices. Citizens admitted to public hospitals have a fundamental right to clean, safe, and quality food. The food supply contractor involved must be blacklisted immediately, and criminal cases should be registered without delay against the vendor as well as the administrative officials responsible for supervising the catering operations."

​Acknowledging the lapse, the hospital administration confirmed that a formal inquiry has been ordered to assign responsibility and initiate penal measures.

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Dean Assures Strict Action

​"The hospital administration confirms that this grave incident occurred on the night of August 28," stated the Hospital Administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. "We take matters of patient health and safety with utmost seriousness and have already initiated a formal legal inquiry into the affair to determine responsibility and take appropriate penal action."

​Addressing the media, Dr. Swapnali Kadam, Dean of the hospital, confirmed that an investigation was initiated swiftly following reports of the incident, despite no official written complaint reaching her desk initially.

​"I have not received any formal written complaint directly, but I came to know about the incident through media reports this morning," stated Dr. Swapnali Kadam, Dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. "We have already ordered a thorough inquiry into the case to identify the specific patient and ward involved. Rest assured, whoever is found responsible for this lapse will face strict legal and disciplinary action."

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