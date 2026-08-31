135 Candidates Selected At Unity Job Fair In Nagpada As 50 Companies Offer Employment Opportunities |

As many as 135 candidates were shortlisted and selected for employment at a Unity Job Fair organised in Nagpada on Sunday, bringing together job seekers and 50 companies in an initiative aimed at promoting employment, youth empowerment and communal harmony.

Multiple Groups Organise Initiative

The job fair, organised by the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) in collaboration with the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust (Mahim Dargah), Amin Patel Foundation, Hamdard Learning & Welfare Society, Bombay Catholic Sabha, Sanghakaya Foundation and World Interfaith Harmony Unity Mission (WIHUM), was held at Mumbai Public School, Nagpada.

The event was open to candidates from all communities and saw more than 500 interviews conducted despite being held on a Sunday.

Amin Patel Inaugurates Fair

The fair was inaugurated by Amin Patel, MLA and president of the Amin Patel Foundation, in the presence of AMP president Aamir Edresy, former corporator Javed Juneja and representatives of the participating organisations.

“Employment is one of the most important pathways to empowerment and dignity. I am happy to be associated with this Unity Job Fair, which not only creates employment opportunities for our youth but also demonstrates how organisations and communities can come together for a common social cause,” Patel said.

Education And Jobs Drive Change

AMP president Aamir Edresy said employment and education could play an important role in social transformation.

“The Unity Job Fair brings together people and organisations across communities with one shared objective — to create opportunities for our youth and promote harmony,” he said.

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah Trusts, said employment was not merely about earning a livelihood but also about giving young people dignity, confidence and hope.

Community Cooperation Highlighted

Dolphy D'Souza, former president of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to address the employment challenges faced by young people.

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“The employment scenario is challenging. Only by uniting as responsible citizens can we make our youth self-reliant. The Unity Job Fair is a step in that direction,” D'Souza said.

The participation of organisations representing different communities was a key feature of the initiative, with organisers saying that employment and youth empowerment were shared social responsibilities that cut across religious and social boundaries.

The organisers thanked the participating companies, partner organisations, volunteers and supporters for facilitating the job fair.

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