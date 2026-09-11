Video: Bolero Pickup Rams House 4-5 Times Over Land Dispute In Akola, 75-Year-Old Woman Killed

Akola: A 75-year-old woman was killed and two to three others were seriously injured after a Bolero pickup was allegedly driven into a house repeatedly amid a land dispute in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Friday.

Vehicle repeatedly rams house

The shocking incident took place in Jamvasu village in Barshitakli taluka, triggering panic in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Sonabai Makharam Jadhav, 75, who was inside the house when the incident occurred.

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According to preliminary information, the Bolero pickup was allegedly driven into the house four to five times, causing extensive damage to the structure. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing the driver deliberately ramming the house several times until a wall collapsed.

The footage also shows villagers trying to stop the driver by throwing bricks at the vehicle as the Bolero pickup continued to ram the house.

Land dispute suspected

The incident reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute over land. The exact circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of all those involved are being investigated.

Police detain one suspect

Soon after being alerted, Barshitakli police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police have detained one suspect and seized the Bolero pickup allegedly used in the incident.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and establish the sequence of events that led to the death and injuries.