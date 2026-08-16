 VIDEO: BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Mumbra For Kanwar Yatra, Says ‘From Now On, Call It Mumbra Devi’
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VIDEO: BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Mumbra For Kanwar Yatra, Says ‘From Now On, Call It Mumbra Devi’

BJP minister Nitesh Rane visited Mumbra on Sunday on the occasion of Kanwar Yatra and called the Thane suburb Mumbra Devi. Speaking on the occasion, he said the area was the “land of Mahadev” and part of a Hindu Rashtra. Rane also said no one should be forced to leave Mumbra or lose their rights there.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
VIDEO: BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Mumbra For Kanwar Yatra, Says ‘From Now On, Call It Mumbra Devi’
BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Mumbra For Kanwar Yatra, Says ‘From Now On, Call It Mumbra Devi’ |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday visited Thane’s Mumbra suburb to participate in the Kanwar Yatra. Following his visit, Rane described the area as the “land of Mahadev” and reiterated his demand to rename Mumbra as Mumbra Devi.

Rane, who was seen wearing an orange outfit, said he attended the event on behalf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convey a message to the people of Mumbra. “The Hindu population here should increase, and more and more Hindus should settle in our Mumbra Devi,” he said.

Rane reiterates renaming demand

Amid the ongoing controversy over the proposed renaming of Mumbra to Mumbra Devi, Rane said that people should now refer to the area as Mumbra Devi instead of Mumbra.

“This is our Mumbra Devi, and it is part of our Hindu Rashtra. This country is a Hindu Rashtra; it is not anyone's father's Pakistan,” Rane said.

He further described the area as the land of Mahadev and assured locals that no one should have to leave the place. “This is your city, this is your India. No one should even think of driving anyone away from here or taking away the rights of our Mumbra Devi,” he added.

Rane addresses concerns over visit

Rane also referred to concerns raised over his visit, saying, “Since the news of my arrival here came out last night, many people felt that I should not come to Mumbra. But they may have forgotten that this is not Mumbra, it is Mumbra Devi.”

Maharashtra renaming debate

Rane has been pushing for the renaming of the Thane suburb since earlier this week. His remarks come after several places in Maharashtra were renamed, including Aurangabad, which was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while Osmanabad was renamed Dharashiv.

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