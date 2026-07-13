Video: Birthday Banner Falls On Biker At Thane's Teen Hath Naka, Near-Miss Triggers Safety Concerns

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Thane: A major accident was narrowly avoided on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane after a large birthday banner suddenly collapsed from a foot overbridge and landed on a moving biker. The shocking incident was caught on camera and a clip of it has gone viral on social media.

Banner falls onto biker

The clip shows the banner, which unexpectedly broke loose while several vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were passing beneath the bridge.

It fell directly onto the biker's head, briefly leaving him disoriented. Fortunately, despite the impact, the rider managed to safely pull over to the side of the road and remove the banner before continuing.

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The incident reportedly took place at the Teen Haath Naka area of ​​Thane's Eastern Express Highway. Authorities are yet to commented on the incident and it remains unclear whether any action has been initiated against those responsible for installing the banner.

Similar incident

Earlier in the year, a similar incident came to light from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district, showing a massive roadside banner collapsing due to strong winds and falling directly onto a two-wheeler rider. Dashcam footage shows the banner tearing loose in strong gusts before being blown directly into the rider's path.

The motorcycle then loses control and skids across the road. Despite the crash, the rider suffered only minor injuries.