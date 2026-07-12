Thane Police Recover ₹3.5 Lakh Gold Mangalsutra Within An Hour, Complainant Forgives Housekeeping Worker |

Thane: In a remarkably swift operation, the Rabodi Police successfully traced and recovered a stolen gold mangalsutra worth approximately ₹3.5 lakh within just one hour of it being reported missing from a residence in Thane.

Housekeeping Worker Suspected After Ornament Goes Missing

According to police sources, the complainant, 58-year-old Mrs. Anuja Ajit Sawant, a resident of Runwal Nagar on Kolbad Road, realized that her 2.5-tola gold ornament had disappeared from her bedroom. Suspicion immediately fell on a female housekeeping worker who had visited the residence that day. Mrs. Sawant had booked the deep-cleaning service through the digital platform, the Snabbit App.

Leveraging the digital registration and tracking data provided by the application, a team from the Rabodi Police Station acted instantly to locate the worker. She was brought in for questioning, during which she allegedly confessed to the theft and voluntarily surrendered the stolen jewellery to the police.

Complainant Chooses Forgiveness Over Filing FIR

However, the case took an unexpected and compassionate turn during the formal proceedings. Despite the significant financial value of the stolen property, Mrs. Sawant explicitly requested the police not to file a formal First Information Report (FIR).

Taking into consideration the young age of the accused woman and expressing deep concern over how a criminal record could ruin her career prospects, the complainant opted for forgiveness over prosecution.The prompt police intervention and the complainant's benevolence, the jewellery was safely restored to its owner, and the young worker was released with a stern warning.

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