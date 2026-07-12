NMMT Adds 51 CNG Buses To Fleet, Boosts Eco-Friendly Public Transport Network In Navi Mumbai |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has strengthened its public transport network by inducting 51 new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses into service, marking a major step towards environmentally friendly and modern public transportation. The new buses were inaugurated at the Ghansoli depot by Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Sunday.

Ganesh Naik Praises NMMT's Growth And Revenue Efforts

Addressing the gathering, Naik said the transport undertaking has effectively utilised its available resources to improve revenue generation and has the potential to emerge as the best bus service not only in Maharashtra but across the country. Referring to the state's 50 per cent fare concession for women, he also expressed hope that students would eventually receive a 100 per cent fare concession.

The addition of the new CNG buses is expected to significantly improve connectivity on routes linking Navi Mumbai with Panvel, Uran, Khopoli, Kalyan-Dombivli, Borivali and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Officials said the use of cleaner CNG fuel will help reduce air pollution while providing passengers with a safer, more comfortable and reliable travel experience.

NMMT Plans To Add 100 More CNG Buses Soon

NMMT officials also announced that another 100 CNG buses are expected to be added to the fleet within the next month, further expanding the city's public transport capacity.

Among those present at the inauguration were Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, Transport Committee Chairman Vikas Zhanjad, Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Patil, Health Committee Chairman Jayaji Nath, Deputy Chairman Ganesh Sakpal, Water Supply Committee Chairman Ravikant Patil, Transport Manager Umakant Jangle, along with NMMT officials Nivrutti Shitap and Dnyaneshwar Patil.

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