Arabian Sea Returns Mumbai's Waste: Juhu Beach Buried Under Plastic And Sewage After High Tide

Arabian Sea Returns Mumbai's Waste |

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, is located on the western coast of India on the narrow peninsula of Salsette Island. It is surrounded by the Arabian Sea to the west and south, while Thane Creek bounds it to the east. It is one of the most populated cities in the world, known for its beauty and heritage sites. However, one of the defining features of the city is its coastline and beaches. Unfortunately, these beaches are increasingly burdened by human-generated waste, posing a serious environmental challenge.

On Sunday, Mumbai's iconic Juhu Beach was once again covered with plastic waste, sewage, and other debris after a recent high tide, while police closed the beach and lifeguards patrolled the area.

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Juhu Beach fills with plastic debris and sewage water

Mumbai's one of the most revered beaches, Juhu Beach, was filled with plastic waste and sewage water after high tides washed debris ashore on Sunday, highlighting the city's growing marine pollution problem. The sight of garbage strewn across the shoreline has raised concerns among environmentalists and residents, who say the recurring issue reflects the urgent need for better waste management and coastal conservation.

Following the high tide, large quantities of plastic bottles, food wrappers, thermocol, discarded footwear, cloth, coconuts, and other household waste were washed ashore by the Arabian Sea. Patches of sewage-laden water were also seen along parts of the beach, creating an unpleasant environment for morning walkers, visitors, and local vendors.

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Much of the waste originates from drains

According to experts, much of the waste originates from drains, rivers, and nullahs that carry garbage into the sea, especially during the monsoon. Strong waves and tidal movements then push the accumulated debris back onto the coastline, effectively returning the city's own waste to its beaches.

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About Juhu Beach

Juhu Beach is one of Mumbai's most visited tourist destinations and plays an important role in the city's coastal ecosystem. The repeated accumulation of plastic and sewage not only affects the beach's appearance but also poses risks to marine life, birds, and public health. Animals often mistake plastic for food, while contaminated water can degrade coastal habitats.