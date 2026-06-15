‘Sea Of Trash’: Juhu Beach Covered In Massive Blanket Of Garbage As Monsoon Washes Waste Ashore | MumbaiCulture.in

Mumbai: A video that has surfaced on social media has drawn attention to the large amount of garbage washed ashore at Juhu Beach, with the shoreline appearing covered in waste as far as the camera captures.

According to a video shared by MumbaiCulture.in, Mumbai’s iconic Juhu Chowpatty Beach was seen buried under a massive layer of monsoon debris on Sunday, June 14, following heavy seasonal rainfall across the city. The accumulation reportedly included plastic waste, sewage, and organic matter that had been carried into the Arabian Sea through overflowing drains and rivers during the rains. The rough monsoon waves and high tides subsequently pushed the waste back onto the shore, leaving large sections of the beach covered in garbage.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on Mumbai’s recurring waste management challenges during the monsoon season. Every year, heavy rainfall and overflowing drainage systems result in significant amounts of waste being washed into water bodies, only to return to the city’s coastline when sea conditions change.

Visuals from the viral video show vast stretches of the beach covered in garbage, with rain-soaked waste scattered across the shoreline. The beach itself appears waterlogged, while heaps of garbage can be seen mixed with seawater along the coast. Despite the conditions, several people are seen walking through the garbage-strewn beach without appearing disturbed by the surroundings.

The scenes have raised concerns over the effectiveness of waste disposal systems and the measures being taken to prevent garbage from entering the city's waterways. The situation has also highlighted the enormous challenge faced by civic sanitation workers, who are tasked with removing tonnes of debris from one of Mumbai’s most visited beaches and restoring the shoreline to its original condition.

The visuals have further prompted questions regarding the preparedness of local authorities in tackling monsoon-related waste accumulation and the long-term measures required to address the issue at its source.

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