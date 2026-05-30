Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Drainage System Clogged With Garbage Near Valnai-Meeth Chowky Metro Station In Malad; Raises Concerns - WATCH | Maladculture

Mumbai: A video showing a drainage channel clogged with garbage outside the Valnai-Meeth Chowky Metro station in Malad has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over waste disposal and drainage maintenance just days before the onset of the monsoon.

The video, shared by local community platform MaladCulture, shows a large quantity of garbage accumulated inside the drainage system near the metro station. The waste appears to have formed a continuous stretch, occupying a significant portion of the drain.

Visuals from the spot show plastic waste and other discarded materials gathered at a particular location within the drain. Interestingly, the water flowing beyond the garbage-clogged section appears relatively clear, suggesting that the waste may have been dumped at a specific point rather than being carried downstream from multiple locations.

The accumulation of garbage has sparked concerns among residents, especially as Mumbai prepares for the monsoon season when clogged drains can contribute to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

The incident comes at a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been carrying out large-scale desilting operations across the city as part of its annual monsoon preparedness programme.

According to figures shared by the BMC on its official social media handle, desilting of Mumbai's major nullahs had reached 99.87 per cent completion as of May 30, 2026. The civic body also stated that 67.24 per cent of the desilting work in the Mithi River had been completed by the same date.

Despite the progress reported in desilting operations, the video from Valnai-Meeth Chowky has reignited discussions about the role of public participation in maintaining cleanliness and preventing garbage from entering the city's drainage network.

Civic officials have consistently appealed to citizens not to dump waste into drains, nullahs, rivers, and water channels, warning that such practices can undermine monsoon preparedness efforts and increase the risk of localised flooding during periods of intense rainfall.

The viral video has once again drawn attention to the challenges posed by indiscriminate garbage disposal and the need for sustained vigilance from both authorities and residents to keep Mumbai's drainage infrastructure functional during the rainy season.

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