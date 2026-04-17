Video: BEST Bus Stopped Mid-Route, Road Blocked In Govandi By Youth, Sparks Outrage Over Rising Lawlessness In Mumbai

Video: BEST Bus Blocked In Govandi By Youth, Sparks Outrage Over Rising Lawlessness In Mumbai |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident of alleged lawlessness came to light in Mumbai's Govandi after a group of anti-social elements forcefully stopped a BEST bus and blocked a busy road, triggering widespread concern over public safety and civic discipline in the city.

According to online reports, the group obstructed the bus mid-route, bringing traffic to a standstill. The individuals reportedly created chaos on the road, showing complete disregard for commuters, pedestrians, and basic civic norms.

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Viral Video Shows Hooliganism By Youth

A video circulating on social media appears to show the bus being surrounded, with no immediate intervention visible at the scene. The BEST bus, bearing route number A-371, running between Shivaji Nagar Depot and Bandra Bus Station (E) via BKC, can be seen stopped midway on a road, using a bicycle.

A youth can be seen showing gestures to the bus driver, while others can be seen dancing and enjoying the situation. By the end of the clip, the youth can be seen taking the cycle away from the road.

Passengers on board the bus were left stranded and shaken, as the situation escalated without any clarity on how long the disruption would last. The incident has raised serious questions about the growing brazenness of anti-social elements and the apparent lack of immediate enforcement response.

Blocking a public transport vehicle not only disrupts daily life but also poses a threat to law and order. Traffic congestion in the area worsened as vehicles piled up behind the halted bus, affecting emergency movement and adding to commuter distress.

There are no confirmed reports on the identities of the individuals involved in the act. Neither is there clarity on when the incident exactly took place. Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter.

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