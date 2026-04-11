Mira Road Shocker: Mob Assaults MBMT Bus Driver Near Thane's Gaimukh Ghat After Minor Traffic Dispute, CCTV Footage Sparks Public Outrage | Video | X / Siraj Noorani

Mira Bhayandar: A shocking incident of road rage has come to light from the Gaimukh Ghat area of Thane, where a driver of the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Transport (MBMT) was mercilessly beaten by a group of men following a minor traffic dispute.

The incident reportedly began over a minor brush between the MBMT bus and a motorcycle. What started as a verbal disagreement quickly spiraled into violence. According to preliminary reports, a group of 5 to 6 unidentified individuals intercepted the bus and launched a physical assault on the driver.

The entire sequence of the assault was captured by the CCTV cameras installed inside the bus. The footage shows the group storming the driver's cabin and thrashing him while he was on duty.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms, sparking widespread public outrage over the safety of public transport employees and the rising trend of hooliganism on the city's outskirts.

Citizens and transport unions have expressed deep anger over the incident, demanding immediate and strict action against the perpetrators.

"Minor accidents or cuts are common in heavy traffic, but resort to such brutal violence is unacceptable," said a local resident commenting on the viral clip.

The local police are currently using the CCTV footage to identify the attackers. A case is expected to be registered against the mob for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties and for physical assault.