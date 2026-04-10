‘Car Attacked With Sharp Weapons & Stones’: Spiritual Orator Abhinav Arora’s Father Narrates Road Rage Incident - VIDEO

ANI

New Delhi: Child spiritual orator Abhinav Arora and his family were attacked in Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Tuesday evening. Several members of a family allegedly surrounded their car and attacked it with sharp weapons and stones, making it difficult for them to escape.

The police managed to rescue his family safely. A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing Abhinav Arora in a car with his father. Abhinav Arora's father, Tarun Raj Arora, has now narrated the entire ordeal.

"This incident occurred on the 7th April, in the Tilak Nagar area. I was returning after dropping my niece off at her hostel when our car grazed a motorcycle. A child was standing in front of that bike, and his mother perceived that our vehicle had somehow injured him, a claim that was later refuted by CCTV footage, which revealed that there was actually a distance of approximately one meter between our vehicle and the child. It was a family of six individuals who approached our vehicle and launched an attack on it," he said speaking to news agency ANI.

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"The woman in question began hurling abusive language and proceeded to smash the car's bonnet... We locked ourselves inside the car, and within a short time, a PCR van arrived with two officers on board. Handling the situation proved somewhat challenging for them, as the mob had become highly aggressive by that time... The medical examination clarified that my blood alcohol level registered at zero percent and regarding the allegation that we had caused injuries to the child, the medical report clearly established that the child had sustained absolutely no injuries," he added.

The incident came to light after a video was posted on Abhinav’s Instagram handle on Thursday.

Later, Abhinav issued a clarification urging people not to link the incident to any religion or community.