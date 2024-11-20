Video: Amit Thackeray Fixes 'Bow And Arrow' Badge On Rival Candidate Sada Sarvankar's Coat

Amit Thackeray Fixes 'Bow And Arrow' Badge On MLA Sada Sarvankar | X (@lokmat), screengrab

Amit Thackeray, Raj Thackeray's son, is entering politics by running for Maharashtra Assembly elections on the Navanirman Sena (MNS) ticket in the Mahim constituency against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's candidate Sada Sarvankar, who is also a sitting MLA. They were spotted at Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir in Prabhadevi on the day of the Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai.

Crossed Paths

Amit Thackeray expressed to the reporters what visiting and seeking Ganesha's blessings and polling day means to him. He said that today's day holds significance for him. "Each time I visit Siddhivinayak, I ask for blessings. I'm not requesting anything from God; whatever God provides is already sufficient," Amit said according to a report by Lokmat. Amit then crossed paths with his rival Sada Sarvankar at Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir. Amit greeted Sarvankar, and exchanged greetings.

Video of the day 🎥



शिंदे गटाचे उमेदवार सदा सरवणकर हे सिद्धिविनायक चरणी प्रार्थना करण्यासाठी आले असता त्यांनी छातीवर लावलेला उलटा धनुष्यबाण अमित ठाकरे यांनी सरळ केला. pic.twitter.com/4vQbJjJPFI — Akshay Joshi (@AkshayJoshi_11) November 20, 2024

Fixing 'Bow And Arrow'

While Amit Thackeray made his way to seek Siddhivinayak Ganesha's blessings, opponent MLA Sada Sarvankar crossed paths, and Amit expressed well wishes. As Amit Thackeray wished Sarvankar good luck while passing by he noticed the upside-down 'bow and arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena on Sarvankar's coat and made the gesture of fixing it by straightening the badge and continued speaking with the reporters surrounding him. Sarvankar was then seen awkwardly fixing and pinning the badge in a correct way.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son & candidate from Mahim, Amit Thackeray says, "Step out in large numbers and vote... I believe (that he is going to win)." pic.twitter.com/5Ld5RR48kh — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Amit's Message For Voters

Amit Thackeray urged Mumbaikars and all the voters across the state of Maharashtra to come out in large numbers and cast their votes on polling day.