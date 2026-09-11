Video: 9, Including Women & Children, Killed After Speeding Bolero Crashes Into Truck In Maharashtra's Bhandara | X @HateDetectors

At least nine people, including women and young children, were killed in a devastating road accident on the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway near Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district early Friday morning.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. when a speeding Bolero SUV crashed into the rear of a truck that was entering the highway from a roadside petrol pump.

According to police, the Bolero was travelling from Raipur in Chhattisgarh towards Nagpur when it collided with the truck near a petrol pump and dhaba. The impact was severe, leaving the SUV extensively damaged and resulting in multiple fatalities.

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CCTV cameras installed in the area captured footage of the Bolero travelling along the highway shortly before the collision. Following the accident, police and emergency personnel reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations.

The exact circumstances leading to the crash, including the speed of the Bolero and the truck’s movement onto the highway, are being investigated by the police.

The accident has left Bhandara district in shock, with the deaths of women and children adding to the tragedy. Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the ongoing investigation are awaited.

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