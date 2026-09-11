Thane FDA Suspends Licences Of 11 Food Units, Seizes ₹20.48 Lakh Stock Over Hygiene Violations

FDA inspections in Thane uncovered alleged unhygienic conditions and food safety violations at 11 establishments | File Photo

Thane, September 11, 2026: The Thane civic administration has launched a major crackdown on food businesses operating in unhygienic conditions in the Shil-Diva Road and Khardi area, suspending the licences/registrations of 11 establishments and seizing around 2,855 kg and 56 litres of food products valued at approximately Rs 20.48 lakh.

The action was carried out on September 9 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Konkan Division, Thane, following directions from senior officials.

Acting on confidential information, officials conducted surprise inspections at establishments manufacturing and selling farsan, wafers, chivda, namkeen and other food products in the Bhaskar Compound and Shil-Diva Road area.

Unhygienic Storage Conditions

During the inspections, officials found several food products and raw materials stored under allegedly unhygienic and unsafe conditions. The seized stock included potato wafers, farali chivda, tikha wafers, black pepper wafers, mixed farsan, sev, bhakarwadi, chivda, diet chivda, snack sticks, banana chips, maida, gram flour, peas flour and palmolein oil, among other items.

Officials also reported multiple violations, including the absence of mandatory food safety licences, excessive dust, dirt and accumulated oil in production areas, and sheds and walls made from temporary materials. Parts of the premises were found damaged, while poor waste-disposal arrangements resulted in garbage accumulation and foul odour in surrounding areas.

Food Safety Violations Found

The inspection team also observed stray dogs, cats and rodents in and around some establishments. Food products were allegedly not being handled in accordance with prescribed labelling norms. Workers were found preparing food without aprons, gloves or head covers, with some wearing unhygienic clothing.

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Authorities said the action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as the conditions posed a potential risk to public health.

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