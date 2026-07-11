Thane FDA Seals Online Grocery Warehouse Over Expired Food, Unhygienic Conditions | File photo

Thane: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sealed a warehouse belonging to M/s Rajdi Retail Pvt. Ltd., located in the basement of Shivanand Society in the Naupada area of Thane. The company, which sells milk, bread, and daily essentials online under the name of a well-known brand, was also found to be selling rolling paper used for smoking marijuana.

The action followed severe complaints from local residents, who stated that expired milk, bread, and other perishable items were routinely dumped in the society premises. This led to a foul odor and unsanitary conditions in the neighborhood. According to residents, the warehouse staff resorted to intimidation when confronted. On Saturday morning, the staff also allegedly misbehaved with Municipal Corporation health inspectors. Following this, local BJP corporator Sanjay Waghule inspected the site and lodged an official complaint with the Thane FDA office.

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Acting under the leadership of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Thane Food Safety Officer Mahendra Gaikwad conducted a thorough inspection of the warehouse and the society premises. The inspection revealed widespread filth and a failure to segregate expired items from fresh food stock.

Consequently, authorities sealed the warehouse. A formal notice has been served to the warehouse manager, Kasif Momin, directing the facility to suspend all daily operations until the expired goods are properly disposed of and all hygiene standards mandated by the Assistant Commissioner are met. Food Safety Officer Mahendra Gaikwad confirmed the development.

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