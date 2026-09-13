VIDEO: 4–5 Devotees Escape Unhurt As Ganesh Idol Falls Amid Sudden Rainfall In Nalasopara |

In a shocking incident that came to light amid sudden rainfall in Nalasopara, a Ganesh idol lost its balance and fell while plastic sheets were being placed over it. In the accident, four to five Ganesh devotees were trapped under the idol.

Ganesh idol falls during rain

According to the initial information, the incident occurred between 6 pm and 7 pm on Saturday in the Yashwant Gaurav area of Nalasopara West. It is reported that the Ganesh idol was being transported from a workshop to the mandal’s location when sudden rain began. While devotees were attempting to cover the idol with plastic sheets to protect it from the rain, however during the process the trolley carrying the idol reportedly became unstable, causing the idol to tilt and fall.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing some Ganesh devotees trapped under the idol after it fell. However, fortunately, no one reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to Vishwas Valvi, Senior Police Inspector of Nalasopara, a few people suffered minor injuries.

Rescue efforts launched

The reports further stated that upon receiving information about the incident immediately after the accident, local residents arrived at the scene and initiated rescue efforts. With the help of local residents, the Ganesh idol was lifted and secured before being taken to the mandal’s location.

The reports also indicated that the idol was not damaged in the fall.

Rain brings relief to Mumbai

Meanwhile, a sudden spell of moderate rain has hit the city and isolated areas, providing much-needed relief. Mumbai woke to moderate rain on Sunday as showers continued across the city. The city was hit by rain after a long period of dry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall at several places during the day, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Mumbai and the metropolitan region.

According to the latest update from the weather forecasting agency, thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds is expected at isolated places.

The report further stated that winds could reach speeds of 40–50 kmph during the spell. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/