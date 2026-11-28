VIDEO: 2 Dolphins Trapped In Fishing Nets Off Vadhavan Coast Rescued, Safely Released Into Sea |

Mumbai: Two dolphins that got entangled in fishing nets off the Vadhavan coast in Dahanu near Mumbai were rescued and safely released into the sea on Friday morning. The animals were reportedly carried close to the shore by incoming tidal waters before getting caught in nets laid by local fishermen.

Visuals Show Trapped Dolphins, Rescue Attempt

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A video showing the stranded dolphins and the later rescue operation has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident and the efforts made to save the marine mammals.

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The dolphins were first spotted by fishermen who had ventured into the sea for their routine fishing activity. Noticing the animals struggling in their nets, they alerted the authorities, prompting teams from the forest department and a wildlife rescue organisation to rush to the spot.

With the help of local fishermen and residents, the rescue teams carefully removed the nets without causing injuries to either dolphin. Both animals were then guided towards deeper waters and safely released back into their natural habitat.

The sighting had drawn a sizeable crowd to the coast, with several people gathering to watch the rescue operation. The coordinated efforts of the fishermen, forest officials, wildlife rescuers and local residents ensured that both dolphins were returned safely to the sea.

Fishermen Praised For Prompt Efforts

The fishermen's prompt decision to alert the authorities and prioritise the animals' safety, despite the possibility of damage to their fishing nets, has drawn appreciation from locals and environmental enthusiasts. The incident has also highlighted the role of cooperation between coastal communities and wildlife authorities in responding to emergencies involving marine life.

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