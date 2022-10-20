Vidarbha: Sanjay Deshmukh joins Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to put Shinde faction's minister Sanjay Rathod on the defensive

Sanjay Deshmukh joins Thackeray-led Shiv Sena |

Mumbai: Former Minister and Shiv Sainik Sanjay Deshmukh, who was elected twice from the Digras assembly seat in Yavatmal district in Vidarbha, has joined the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday.

With this, despite the recent rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators, the incoming Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena continues unabated.

Deshmukh's entry is intended to put the Food and Drug Minister, Sanjay Rathod, who represents Digras and has joined the Shinde camp in the upcoming assembly elections, on the defensive.

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to project Deshmukh in next elections

The Thackeray-led party intends to project Deshmukh ahead of the next elections by providing him with the necessary support for the party's consolidation not only in Digras and Yavatmal, but also in Vidarbha, which is now the BJP's bastion.

In the presence of Thackeray, who is the rival of Rathod in the Yavatmal district politics, he tied Shiv Bandhan and expressed his resolve to contribute to the party’s growth.

A visibly relaxed Thackeray announced that he would soon visit the Pohra Devi temple and asked Deshmukh and others to fix the date for his proposed visit.

Poharadevi is one of Maharashtra's most important and well-known pilgrimages, especially for the Banjara Samaj. Incidentally, Rathod, who had to resign as the forest minister during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the death of a ticktok star, comes from the Banjara community.

People who are not happy with latest hapenings joining Party

Thackeray, after Deshmukh’s move to join him, said people from different religions and hues of colour were entering the party. ‘’The people, who are not happy with what happened (referring to the toppling of the MVA government after the Shinde-led rebellion), are joining the party. People are suggesting that we must fight. This is an attempt to save the democracy in the country,’ said Thackeray.

"What will become of me, what will become of the Shiv Sena?" It is up to you to decide. I am not worried about it. But what will happen to the country? Will there be democracy in the country or not? Everyone should ask themselves this question,’’ said Thackeray in his emotional speech.