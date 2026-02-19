‘Victory Of Democracy Over Fear’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Hails Demolition Of 44 Maoist Memorials In Gadchiroli

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praises security forces after Maoist memorials were dismantled across Gadchiroli’s remote forest regions | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday congratulated security forces for demolishing 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli district, describing the action as a decisive step in erasing symbols of insurgent terror and restoring public confidence in governance.

Fadnavis said the operation was not limited to removing physical structures but represented “a decisive democratic victory over the climate of fear” that had gripped local communities for years.

He noted that Maoists had constructed these memorials in remote and inaccessible forest regions to assert dominance and instil intimidation among residents.

Joint operation across sensitive sub-divisions

According to the Chief Minister, sustained anti-Maoist measures by the state—including intensified security operations, surrender and rehabilitation initiatives, development projects and growing trust among villagers—have significantly transformed the situation in Gadchiroli.

The joint mission involved Gadchiroli Police, C-60 commandos, the Central Reserve Police Force and specialised units. Nearly 800 personnel carried out a planned search-and-inspection drive, with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads clearing the sites before the memorials were destroyed.

The operation covered sensitive sub-divisions such as Etapalli, Hedri, Bhamragad, Jimalgatta, Dhanora and Pendhari—areas once regarded as strongholds of Maoist influence.

‘From fear to trust’

Fadnavis said the development symbolises Gadchiroli’s changing reality and marks a crucial transition “from fear to trust and from violence to development,” signalling a new phase of stability and progress in the district.

