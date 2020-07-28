Victim of cyber fraud in Mumbai? Here are the helplines to help you get your money back

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, there has been a multiple-fold increase in cyber fraud. With digital transactions rising and online banking becoming more popular amid coronavirus lockdown, there has been a sudden surge in cyber fraud cases in Mumbai.

Internet usage has drastically shot up with most office-goers working from home and students taking online classes. With lockdown in several cities and nationwide lockdowns imposed from March to June to control the spread of coronavirus, many have switched to online transactions which has lured cyber criminals. These crooks are busy writing malicious programmes, phishing attacks and malware targeted at unsuspecting victims.

But don't worry, here is a guide which one can follow in case you are a victim of cyber fraud:

▪Immediately alert the local police station or call the 24x7 Cyber Helpline (9820810007) set up to prevent and tackle Cyber Crime.

▪For bank frauds, immediately alert the concerned bank, block the card and fill a dispute form. If fraud is reported within 24 hours of the crime, it becomes the responsibility of the concerned stakeholder to recover the money.

▪Never share your bank details, debit/credit card number, and One Time Password (OTP) with anyone. Remember, bank officers will never ask for such sensitive details on phone. And, if anyone claiming to be from your bank asks for such details, decline the request and visit or call your bank to report the same.