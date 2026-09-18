Vice-President Of India C P Radhakrishnan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Seeks Blessings Of Mumbai's Revered Bappa |

Mumbai: Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Friday morning and offered prayers during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Office bearers of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, including Sudhir Salvi and Balasaheb Kambli, welcomed the Vice-President during his visit.

The official Vice-President of India account shared pictures from the visit on X, saying Radhakrishnan had the 'divine darshan' of Lalbaugcha Raja and offered prayers to Lord Ganpati in Mumbai.

In the post, Radhakrishnan described Lalbaugcha Raja as a symbol of Mumbai's cultural heritage, devotion and community spirit. He also said he prayed to Vighnaharta for the well-being, peace and prosperity of all.

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VP On Maharashtra Visit Today

Radhakrishnan's visit was part of his scheduled tour of Maharashtra on Friday, during which he is set to travel to Mumbai, Lonavala and Pune. After visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in the morning, the Vice-President is scheduled to travel to Lonavala in the afternoon to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gordhandas Seksaria College of Yoga and Cultural Synthesis at Kaivalyadhama. In the evening, he will attend the 38th edition of the Pune Festival at Shri Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch at Nehru Stadium in Pune.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Lalbaugcha Raja

The Vice-President's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja comes amid a steady stream of prominent visitors to the city's famous Ganpati pandal during the ongoing festival. Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family and sought blessings.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor have also visited the pandal during the festival. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family earlier as well.

The 93rd Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav began on September 14 and has been drawing large crowds of devotees from Mumbai and across the country. The festival will culminate with Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.

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