Lalbaugcha Raja Receives Over ₹1.37 Crore Donation In Two Days, Devotees Offer Gold And Silver During Ganeshotsav

Lalbaugcha Raja |

Mumbai: The donation collection at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has crossed ₹1.37 crore in two days, with devotees donating ₹88.90 lakh on the second day of the Ganesh festival.

First Day Collection Touches ₹48.50 Lakh

According to the donation collection details, on September 15, the first day, the Stage Donation Box received ₹27.50 lakh, while the Rang Donation Box received ₹21 lakh, taking the total cash collection for the day to ₹48.50 lakh.

On the first day, devotees also donated 66.770 grams of gold and 2,806 grams of silver. On September 16, the second day, the Stage Donation Box received ₹59.60 lakh, while the Rang Donation Box received ₹29.30 lakh, taking the day's total cash collection to ₹88.90 lakh.

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Gold And Silver Offerings Increase On Second Day

The second day's offerings included 226.120 grams of gold and 5,516 grams of silver. With the second day's collection, the total cash donation over the first two days has reached ₹1.37 crore, apart from the gold and silver offerings.

The donation figures are expected to rise further as thousands of devotees continue to visit Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

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