VHP Demands Withdrawal Of Maharashtra Temple Inam Land Rights Abolition Bill, Cites Threat To Temple Autonomy

VHP leaders and temple representatives oppose the proposed Temple Inam Land Rights Abolition Bill, citing concerns over temple governance and property rights | File Photo

Mumbai, June 4: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Maharashtra has demanded the immediate withdrawal of the state government’s proposed Maharashtra Temple Inam Land Rights Abolition Bill, warning that the legislation could severely impact thousands of temples across the state.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the VHP argued that the Bill poses a direct threat to the religious, social, and economic interests of ancient temples while systematically undermining the autonomy of Hindu religious institutions.

Representatives from various temple trusts, alongside the VHP, urged the government to scrap the legislation entirely and reconsider its approach through wider stakeholder consultations.

VHP seeks withdrawal of Bill

The organisation highlighted that temple lands have historically been endowed to fund public welfare activities, including daily worship, religious festivals, free food distribution (annadan), dharamshalas, Vedic education, cow protection, and other charitable initiatives.

According to the VHP, these lands are not merely real estate assets but form an integral part of Hindu religious traditions and institutional administration.

Mohan Salekar, the VHP’s Konkan Pranth head, condemned the Bill as unconstitutional and discriminatory against the Hindu community. "Even under British rule and subsequent governments in independent India, no such attempts were made to strip temples of their land," Salekar stated.

He demanded that the government withdraw the current draft and frame a new law only after consulting temple trusts and Hindu organisations.

Expert committee proposed

The VHP’s statement further contended that the proposed law would cripple the financial resources of temples, directly affecting the religious and charitable activities that benefit wider society.

The organisation stressed that the Constitution of India guarantees religious denominations the right to manage their own affairs, meaning any legislation concerning temple properties must strictly safeguard their autonomy, traditions, and property rights.

To address the issue properly, the VHP called for the formation of an independent expert committee comprising temple representatives, religious leaders, legal experts, revenue specialists, agricultural experts, and social organisations.

This body would be tasked with conducting a comprehensive study of the religious, social, economic, and legal implications of temple lands before any fresh legislation is framed.

Encroachments on temple lands

Salekar also pointed to the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir case, which reaffirmed that temple deities are legal entities and that even temple trustees hold no right to sell or transfer temple endowments.

"Other religious groups also own vast tracks of land, yet the government specifically seeks to control Hindu temple land; this is blatant discrimination," Salekar added.

Also Watch:

Read Also VHP Opposes Proposed Temple Inam Land Bill, Warns Of Threat To Temple Autonomy and Cultural Heritage

Additionally, the VHP demanded the swift removal of existing encroachments on temple lands and their immediate restoration to the respective trusts.

It urged the government to hold extensive consultations with priests, trustees, scholars, and members of the Hindu community before taking any final executive or legislative action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/