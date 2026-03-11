 VHP Announces Five-Day 'Samarasata Yatra' In Mumbai To Promote Social Harmony & End Discrimination
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVHP Announces Five-Day 'Samarasata Yatra' In Mumbai To Promote Social Harmony & End Discrimination

VHP Announces Five-Day 'Samarasata Yatra' In Mumbai To Promote Social Harmony & End Discrimination

The Konkan unit of the VHP has launched a five-day ‘Samarasata Yatra’ from March 11 to 15 across Mumbai districts including Vidyanagar, Sahar, Oshiwara and Dindoshi. The campaign aims to promote social harmony, eliminate discrimination and untouchability, and strengthen unity through outreach visits, women’s gatherings, processions and public meetings.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
VHP Announces Five-Day 'Samarasata Yatra' In Mumbai To Promote Social Harmony & End Discrimination | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Konkan unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a five-day ‘Samarasata Yatra’ aimed at promoting social harmony and eliminating discrimination within society.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, the campaign will be held from 11 March to 15 March 2026 across its districts in Mumbai — Vidyanagar, Sahar, Oshiwara and Dindoshi. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the need to build a discrimination-free society and strengthen unity within the Hindu community.

In its statement, the VHP said that untouchability and social discrimination have no place in religion or society and emphasised the importance of removing such practices through both thought and action. The organisation added that the effort is part of a broader vision to create a united and strong society while safeguarding Sanatan traditions and values.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Begins Mangrove Cutting For Coastal Road North Project, Over 45,000 Mangroves To Be...
article-image

The programme will include outreach activities in local settlements, women’s gatherings, public processions and concluding assemblies. Each day of the yatra will begin with visits to two local communities from 9.30 am to 1 pm, followed by a women’s gathering at 3 pm, a procession at 5 pm, and a public meeting at 8.30 pm at a designated venue in the respective district.

VHP leaders stated that the campaign is intended to promote social awareness and encourage respect and equality for all sections of society. They have also appealed to the media to cover the events and disseminate the message of social harmony.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on