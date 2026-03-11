VHP Announces Five-Day 'Samarasata Yatra' In Mumbai To Promote Social Harmony & End Discrimination | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Konkan unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced a five-day ‘Samarasata Yatra’ aimed at promoting social harmony and eliminating discrimination within society.

According to a statement issued by the organisation, the campaign will be held from 11 March to 15 March 2026 across its districts in Mumbai — Vidyanagar, Sahar, Oshiwara and Dindoshi. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about the need to build a discrimination-free society and strengthen unity within the Hindu community.

In its statement, the VHP said that untouchability and social discrimination have no place in religion or society and emphasised the importance of removing such practices through both thought and action. The organisation added that the effort is part of a broader vision to create a united and strong society while safeguarding Sanatan traditions and values.

The programme will include outreach activities in local settlements, women’s gatherings, public processions and concluding assemblies. Each day of the yatra will begin with visits to two local communities from 9.30 am to 1 pm, followed by a women’s gathering at 3 pm, a procession at 5 pm, and a public meeting at 8.30 pm at a designated venue in the respective district.

VHP leaders stated that the campaign is intended to promote social awareness and encourage respect and equality for all sections of society. They have also appealed to the media to cover the events and disseminate the message of social harmony.

