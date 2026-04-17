Veterinary Raw Material Worth ₹45 Lakh Stolen During Transit From Bhiwandi, Replaced With Fake Substances; Thane Police Launch Probe | Representational Image

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after a businessman alleged that veterinary raw material worth about Rs 45 lakh was pilfered from his consignment, an official said on Friday.

According to the complaint, the incident took place between January and April, during which unidentified persons allegedly stole Amprolium HCL, a veterinary raw material in powdered form.

A police official said that the businessman had dispatched a consignment to a company in Dehradun in January through a transporter from Bhiwandi in Thane district.

During transit, someone allegedly stole 41 drums of the material, weighing around 1,025 kg, and replaced them with fake substances of similar appearance.

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The matter came to light when the receiver informed the supplier regarding discrepancies in the consignment.

The value of the stolen material has been estimated at Rs 44.85 lakh, police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

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