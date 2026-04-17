Thane MACT Awards ₹86.62 Lakh To Accident Victim With 90 Per Cent Disability, Holds Truck Owner, Insurer Liable

Thane MACT awards compensation to accident victim suffering severe disability after a 2021 road crash | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, April 16: The Thane Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 86.62 lakh to a 29-year-old man who had suffered 90 per cent injuries in a road accident, which he met with in 2021.

The tribunal has directed the owner of a truck and Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd jointly and severally liable to pay the amount along with 9 per cent interest per annum to the claimant, Kunal Naresh Tandel.

Accident details

As per the claim petition, the accident occurred on August 12, 2021, when Tandel, then a 24-year-old engineering student, was riding his motorcycle on the Vasai-Navapur Road in Thane district when a speeding truck rammed into him from behind, causing crushing injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Tribunal’s assessment

The tribunal, while awarding the victim the compensation amount, stated that the compensation had to be assessed on the severity of Tandel's injuries, as well as the victim’s future prospects, which were lost due to the injuries caused by the accident.

"The working capacity of the claimant has been reduced more than the extent of disability assessed. So his functional disability is assessed to the extent of 90 per cent," the order copy reads.

Medical evidence

The tribunal has strongly relied on the medical testimony of Dr Narendra Nana Nikam, who treated the victim. "The claimant was suffering from crushing injury to the lower leg, abdomen, and lower back. Such kind of injuries may cause complications in future such as instability, pain and difficulty in walking, soft tissue damage, disfigurement, and functional impairment."

"The claimant was operated on multiple times at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai."

Also Watch:

Compensation break-up

According to the tribunal, the total award of Rs 86.62 lakh includes Rs 29.16 lakh for loss of income, Rs 11.66 lakh for future prospects, and Rs 10 lakh specifically for future medical expenses.

Rs 3 lakh was awarded towards "loss of marriage prospects" and Rs 5 lakh for "cosmetic and structural disfigurement" of the claimant.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/