Thane MACT Awards ₹29.79 Lakh Compensation To 34-Year-Old Gym Instructor Injured In Bus Accident

MACT grants Rs 29.79 lakh compensation to Thane man injured in road accident | FPJ (Representational Image)

Thane, April 9: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 29.79 lakh to a 34-year-old man, Mayuresh Punekar, who suffered 46% disability following a road accident in 2022.

Driver held solely responsible

The tribunal, presided over by Member R.V. Mohite, held that the accident occurred solely due to the rash and negligent driving of a bus driver, rejecting allegations of contributory negligence on the part of the claimant.

Details of the accident

According to the case records, the accident took place on July 8, 2022, near Kanjurmarg Bus Stop when Punekar had halted his motorcycle by the roadside. A bus approaching from behind at high speed rammed into him and an autorickshaw, causing severe injuries.

An FIR registered by Vikhroli Police Station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act further supported the claim of negligent driving by the bus driver.

Tribunal observations on negligence

“The driver of the vehicle was driving it rashly and negligently. The driver of the offending bus gave a dash to the claimant from behind… There is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of Punekar,” the tribunal observed in its judgment dated April 6, 2026.

It further noted that the bus driver had the “last opportunity” to avoid the accident but failed to do so.

Impact on victim and compensation assessment

Punekar, a Thane resident, was working in a private company and also earned additional income as a gym instructor. He sustained grievous injuries in the accident and underwent prolonged treatment, incurring significant medical expenses.

The tribunal took into account his age, income, medical expenses, and extent of disability while determining the compensation amount.

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Insurance company held liable

The claim petition was filed under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the bus driver and TATA AIG Insurance Co. Ltd. While the driver remained absent during proceedings, the insurance company contested the claim but was held liable to pay the compensation.

The tribunal ultimately ruled in favour of the claimant, granting Rs 29,79,200 as just compensation for the injuries and losses suffered.

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