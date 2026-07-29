VesacIndia Launches Weekly Plant Knowledge Initiative On Guru Purnima To Boost Environmental Literacy | AI

Marking Guru Purnima, environmental organisation VesacIndia has launched a weekly public knowledge initiative aimed at promoting environmental literacy through the study and propagation of plants.

Plants as Living Teachers

Announcing the initiative, VesacIndia founder Vijaykumar Katti said the environment has been his greatest Guru, offering lessons in resilience, coexistence, patience and responsibility through decades of working in environmental conservation and observing nature.

The initiative seeks to encourage citizens to view plants not merely as ornamental or botanical specimens but as living teachers that can foster scientific curiosity and environmental awareness. Every week, VesacIndia will feature one plant, exploring its ecological role, cultural significance, scientific characteristics, propagation methods, care requirements and practical applications for homes, schools and urban communities.

Citizen Participation Over Simple Gardening

The first series will focus on the Jade Plant (Crassula ovata) and demonstrate hydroponic propagation through a ten-step illustrated guide. According to the organisation, participants will learn how to prepare stem cuttings, encourage root development, monitor plant health and understand the biological processes involved in plant growth.

Katti said the programme is designed to promote observation, documentation and citizen participation rather than simple gardening. Participants will be encouraged to maintain plant observation records, photograph different stages of growth and share their findings, contributing to a growing body of knowledge on urban biodiversity and citizen science.

Kids Know Apps, Not Trees

The initiative is aimed at students, teachers, parents, senior citizens, researchers, housing societies and other citizens interested in environmental conservation. VesacIndia said the programme will emphasise experiential learning and encourage families to engage with nature through regular observation and plant care.

Highlighting the need for greater environmental awareness, Katti said technological progress should be accompanied by ecological understanding, noting that many children today are more familiar with digital applications than the trees growing in their neighbourhoods.

He said environmental conservation requires continuous learning and responsible action rather than being limited to annual plantation drives or awareness campaigns.

VesacIndia has invited members of the public to participate in the weekly programme, receive the illustrated plant studies and propagation guides, and contribute observations to build a broader culture of environmental stewardship and scientific learning.

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