MNS Opposes NMMC's Plan To Privatise Ghansoli Swimming Pool, Threatens Agitation If Revoked |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) reported decision to hand over the Ghansoli Central Park swimming pool to a private contractor, demanding that the civic body immediately withdraw the proposal and reopen the facility under municipal management.

'Built with Taxpayers' Money'

Addressing a press conference, MNS city organiser of the Roads Establishment Department, Sandeep Galugade, alleged that the swimming pool, which is currently closed, was built using taxpayers' money and should continue to remain a public facility accessible to all citizens.

The party submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of NMMC's Sports Department, urging the civic administration to scrap the proposed privatisation and resume operations of the swimming pool for the public at the earliest.

Privatisation Will Hike User Charges

Galugade claimed that privatisation would lead to a substantial increase in user charges, making the facility unaffordable for students, aspiring swimmers, women, senior citizens and athletes from economically weaker and middle-income families preparing for state and national-level competitions.

"The swimming pool has been created from public funds and should not become a source of profit for a private contractor. Any attempt to hand over public infrastructure built using taxpayers' money to private entities will be strongly opposed," Galugade said.

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Demand Affordable Fees & Action Plan

In its memorandum, the MNS demanded that the swimming pool remain under the management of the municipal corporation, affordable user charges be maintained for the public, and NMMC announce a separate action plan for the facility's maintenance and operations.

The party warned that if the civic administration fails to revoke the proposed privatisation, it will launch a public agitation in association with local residents, swimmers, students and sportspersons.

The MNS delegation included Ghansoli Division President Vishal Chavan, Deputy Division President Akshay Naik, Harish Chavan, Branch President Nilesh Jadhav, Chandrashekhar Karande and Kalpesh Patil.

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