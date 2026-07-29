Thane: Crocodile Hatchling Rescued From Well Near TMC School In Wagle Estate

Wildlife rescuers safely retrieved a crocodile hatchling trapped in a well near a TMC school in Thane's Wagle Estate | File Photo

Thane, July 29, 2026: A crocodile hatchling was rescued from a well near a TMC school in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane (West), on Tuesday after local residents alerted the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) through its emergency helpline.

The rescue team reached the spot and found the 32-cm-long hatchling trapped inside a well, which was not a suitable natural habitat for the reptile. The team safely retrieved the crocodile and ensured it was unharmed during the operation.

Medical Examination Conducted

Following the rescue, the hatchling was taken to Dr Chariyar's Pet Clinic for a medical examination. It has since been shifted to the WWA transit centre, where it is being kept under observation. The reptile will be released into its natural habitat after the Forest Department grants the necessary permission.

"Prompt reporting by citizens and coordinated rescue efforts are crucial for protecting both wildlife and people. The hatchling is healthy and will be released into the wild after completing the required medical checks and obtaining the Forest Department's approval," said Rohit Mohite, honorary wildlife member, Thane, and member of the Wildlife Welfare Association.

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WWA Issues Public Appeal

WWA appealed to the public not to attempt to handle wild animals and instead immediately inform the Forest Department or authorised wildlife rescue organisations whenever such sightings occur.

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