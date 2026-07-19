Crocodile Walks Into Kota Boys' Hostel Mess, CCTV Captures Dramatic Rescue; Reptile Released Into Chambal River

A routine afternoon at a boys' hostel in Rajasthan's Kota turned into a frightening spectacle after a crocodile wandered into the building and was caught on CCTV calmly walking down a staircase into the basement mess. The incident triggered panic among students and staff, but ended without any injuries after forest officials safely rescued the reptile.

CCTV footage shows crocodile entering basement mess

The incident occurred around 1 pm at a boys' hostel located in Coral Park, Kota. CCTV cameras installed inside the hostel captured the reptile making its way down a flight of stairs before entering the basement dining area.

The unexpected sight shocked kitchen staff working in the mess. As soon as they noticed the crocodile, cooks and other employees immediately fled the area, leaving the kitchen behind to ensure their safety.

The footage has since drawn widespread attention on social media because of the unusual scene unfolding inside a student hostel.

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Panic spreads among students

Word of the crocodile's presence spread quickly across the hostel, prompting coaching students staying in the building to rush outdoors. Within a short time, a large crowd gathered outside the premises as residents and passersby tried to catch a glimpse of the unexpected visitor.

According to preliminary information, a few students initially tried to capture the reptile on their own before professional rescuers reached the spot. Their attempts, however, only startled the crocodile, causing it to move around the basement mess in panic and creating further confusion.

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Crocodile likely entered through nearby drain

Officials suspect the crocodile entered the hostel premises through a large drain running close to the residential complex. During the monsoon season, crocodiles are occasionally known to stray into human settlements after rising water levels connect rivers, canals and drainage systems, increasing the chances of such encounters.

Authorities believe the animal accidentally found its way into the hostel before ending up inside the basement dining area.

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Forest department conducts safe rescue

After being alerted by the hostel administration, the forest department dispatched a rescue team to the location. Officials carefully secured the crocodile and removed it from the hostel without causing harm to the animal or anyone present.

Forest department official Virendra Singh said the rescue operation was completed successfully.

"The rescue was completed safely and the crocodile was later released into the Chambal River, its natural habitat."

No injuries were reported during the incident, and normalcy returned to the hostel after the reptile was safely relocated.