'Very Soon, Cabinet Expansion Will Be Done,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: The much-awaited state cabinet expansion may happen soon, going by the statement of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Pandharpur.

Answering media queries, CM Shinde said, “Very soon, cabinet expansion will be done. Don’t worry about it. The state government will do no injustice to anyone.”

Political experts say that after the setback in the recent Lok Sabha elections, many MLAs of NCP Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena might return to their original parties. To keep the flock together, the ploy of cabinet expansion will be used, it is being said. Such tactics are routinely used by top leaders elsewhere in the country. So, it should be interesting to see what the Mahayuti does in the next two or three months.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat On Cabinet Expansion

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat told a news channel that many MLAs could become disappointed should cabinet expansion not take place.

“What is the problem with cabinet expansion? It should be done or else many MLAs will be disappointed. I am sure it will happen soon,” said Shirsat.

State assembly elections are likely to be announced in the next two or three months. All the parties in Maharashtra have begun preparations, reviewing constituencies and checking strengths and weaknesses. But MLAs in ruling parties are keen to be ministers at least once in their lifetime.

CM Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, have all been to Delhi separately, where they are believed to have held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the number of ministers each party will induct. Talks of expansion were doing the rounds on Tuesday. But Governor Ramesh Bais was in Raipur on a day-long tour, returning only late in the evening. Speculation is rife over the probable induction of Pankaja Munde, among other names, in the cabinet.