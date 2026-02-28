'Very Painful!': A Month After Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash, Nephew Rohit Pens Emotional Post Mourning His Uncle |

Mumbai: A month after the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Saturday shared a deeply emotional post remembering his uncle and expressing lingering grief over the loss.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Pawar posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat saved as 'Ajit kaka WhatsApp,' belonging to his late uncle. The image showed an outgoing call made by Rohit at 8:56 am on the day of the crash, just minutes after news of the accident surfaced. The call went unanswered.

In an emotional caption, Rohit Pawar wrote, “I still feel like what happened was a bad dream I had while sleeping and that’s why I called Ajit Dada’s number on that dark day. But the call was not picked up and the usual high-pitched voice was not heard… Very painful..!”

Ajit Pawar was killed on January 28 when the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near Baramati while he was heading for election campaigning during the final phase of local body polls. His death sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Rohit Pawar To Present New Information & Shocking Evidence On Baramati Plane Crash

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar has continued to raise questions over the circumstances surrounding the crash. Earlier on Friday, he announced that he would soon present what he described as 'new information and shocking evidence' related to the incident.

In a post shared on X, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said that February 28 marked one month since the fatal accident. Referring to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, Rohit Pawar noted that the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) was expected to be released.

अजितदादांच्या दुर्दैवी अपघाताला उद्या एक महिना पूर्ण होत असून केंद्रीय नागरी उड्डाण राज्यमंत्री मुरलीधर मोहोळ यांनी सांगितल्याप्रमाणे उद्या AAIB चा प्राथमिक अहवाल येईल आणि या अहवालातून सत्य गोष्टी बाहेर येतील, अशी अपेक्षा आहे. येत्या सोमवारी आम्ही आमच्याकडे आलेली नवी माहिती आणि… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) February 27, 2026

“On Monday, we will present the new information and shocking evidence we have received through a press conference. We hope the AAIB does not give a hasty report like in some past incidents,” Rohit Pawar said, signalling continued pressure on investigative agencies.

Rohit Pawar has also demanded the registration of an FIR against VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft, alleging negligence. The investigation into the crash is currently being handled by the authorities, with multiple agencies examining both technical and procedural aspects.

