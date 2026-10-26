‘Very Frustrating’: Stranded Mumbai Local Train Commuters Decry Disruptions, Question Lack Of Clarity From Railways

Passengers in Mumbai on Monday criticised the railway administration for delays on the Central Railway's Main Line. |

Passengers stranded due to the disruption in Mumbai suburban train services on Monday told the Free Press Journal they were frustrated by the delays and questioned the railways for not keeping commuters updated.

Local trains on the Central Railway’s main line were delayed during the morning rush hour on Monday due to a fire in a relay room at Kanjurmarg and a wire hanging from overhead equipment between the Mulund and Thane stations. Due to the delays, many commuters were seen walking on the railway tracks, with no certainty on when normal services would resume.

The following video has reactions from some commuters on the train delays:

Long Delays

At the Nahur railway station, a passenger told the Free Press Journal that earlier in the day, his train left Kalyan about 40 minutes late. “We have been sitting in the train for about two hours,” he said. “It is very frustrating.”

A woman at the station said that there was no announcement from the railways on how long the problem would persist. “The weather is so hot and we had to stand for long periods of time,” she remarked. “Senior citizens in particular have been facing a lot of problems.”

Another passenger said he took a train from Dombivli at 10.30 am, and was stuck at Nahur at 1.45 pm.

🚨🚇'Trains Halted For 1-2 Hours, No Announcements Being Made...': Mumbai Local Train Passengers Face Chaos, Confusion As Train Services Face Major Delays On Central LineReported by @NirmeetiP #MumbaiNews #CentralRailway #Mumbailocal #localtrain #Mumbaitrain https://t.co/CmQRmtbpkX — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 26, 2026

“When we get late to office and our salaries get cut for this reason, it makes no difference to the authorities,” he remarked. “They receive their salaries on time.”

The railways should “have a Plan B” in place for situations such as this, another passenger told the Free Press Journal. “Such delays take place so many times, but there is no immediate action from the authorities,” he said.

Railways’ Statement

Earlier in the day, the office of the divisional railway manager of the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division said on social media: “Due to an OHE block for removal of a wire and a smoke incident in the Relay Room at Kanjurmarg, train services have experienced bunching and are running behind schedule. Passengers are requested to kindly bear with the inconvenience. The inconvenience caused is regretted."