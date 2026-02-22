Versova Residents Protest Felling Of 530 Trees For Coastal Road; 'We Nurtured Them Like Children,' Say Emotional Park Users

Citizens gathered at the Nana Nani Park in Versova on Sunday morning to protest against the cutting of over 180 trees in the garden and another 350 trees in the vicinity of the garden for the construction of the Versova–Bhayandar stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road. |

Residents Emotional as Park Trees Face Axe

​Many park users, who gathered for the protest meeting, became emotional as they recounted how they had planted the trees and nurtured them like children. “These people have been the caretakers who raised the trees for 25 years after the Nana Nani Park was created. The trees are now fully grown,” said Manan Desai, a local resident who joined the protest.

​Residents said that notices have been posted on several trees in the park, indicating that they could soon be felled to make way for the road. The trees are proposed to be cleared for the Versova exit of the Bandra–Versova Sea Link section of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

​Residents have filed formal objections to the removal of the trees.

BMC's Transplant Promise Met with Skepticism Over Poor Survival Rates

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stated that some of the mature trees will be transplanted, residents remain sceptical. They pointed to reports indicating that transplanted trees have a poor survival rate.

