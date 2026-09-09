Versova-Madh Island Bridge: Bombay HC Clears Way; 21-Km Journey To Shrink To 1.5 Km

The proposed cable-stayed bridge over Malad Creek will connect Madh Island with Versova and cut travel time drastically | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the long-pending cable-stayed bridge over Malad Creek connecting Madh Island and Versova, holding that environmental and developmental requirements must be balanced.

The court noted that with the new bridge, the significant reduction in commuting distance and time must be weighed against environmental concerns.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking permission to clear 1,237 mangrove trees over an area of 2.7515 hectares to facilitate the project.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, along with advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the BMC, submitted that the 2,064-metre-long elevated bridge was a crucial missing link in Mumbai’s road network.

Bridge To Cut Travel Time

The civic body said the existing journey involves a long detour through congested roads and can take around 1.5 hours. The bridge would reduce congestion, travel time and vehicular pollution. The BMC claimed the project would cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than 93%.

Chinoy told the court that all necessary regulatory permissions, including coastal and forest-related clearances, had been obtained.

Counsel for the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) pointed out that the clearances were subject to conditions.

The BMC responded that it had given an undertaking to comply with all the conditions imposed by the authorities.

Environmental Group Opposes Project

NGO Bombay Environmental Environmental Group (BEAG) opposed the project, questioning the adequacy of the compensatory afforestation measures.

Chinoy countered that the BMC’s environmental mitigation measures were more than the stipulated requirements and there was no basis to oppose the project on that ground.

The court was informed that construction would involve clearing 1,237 mangrove trees spread across 2.7515 hectares. The BMC said it had deposited Rs 1.42 crore for compensatory mangrove afforestation over nine hectares in Thane district.

Court Stresses Environment Balance

It also referred to a Rs 12.50-crore mangrove restoration plan under which 2.5 hectares would be restored in situ after construction. Only about 0.20 hectares would remain permanently occupied by bridge piers and pylons.

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The court noted that the proposed bridge would reduce the present 21-km road journey between Madh and Versova to around 1.5 km, cutting travel time from nearly 1.5 hours to about five minutes. The bench remarked: “Even we can see that the travel distance is reduced from 21 km to 1.5 km. We must balance environment and development.”

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