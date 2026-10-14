Versova, Ghatkopar Sewage Treatment Plants With 517 MLD Capacity Set For March 2027 Completion Amid Water Shortage |

Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over Mumbai’s water supply, the Versova and Ghatkopar sewage treatment plants (STPs) with capacity of total 517 million litres daily (MLD) are expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. The two plants are part of seven projects designed to treat sewage and generate reusable water for non-potable purposes, helping reduce the city’s dependence on freshwater supplies.

Projects To Benefit Several Suburbs

The 337 MLD Ghatkopar STP is expected to meet the December 31, 2026, deadline for completing the pipeline required for secondary sewage treatment, while the entire project is targeted for completion by March 2027. The 180-MLD Versova STP will benefit residents of Versova, Andheri, Juhu and Vile Parle. The Ghatkopar project is expected to benefit residents of Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi and Chembur. "Both projects are also expected to improve coastal water quality and protect marine ecosystems," a civic official said.

The Versova STP is being developed within the existing lagoon at Vesave in Andheri. Its structural work has been completed, and the facility will use Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology to remove harmful substances and pollutants from sewage. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar said around 80% of the project work had been completed and warned that the contractor would face punitive action if the deadline was missed.

Workforce To Increase To 500

To accelerate progress, the workforce at the project site, currently around 340, is to be increased to 500 by October 31, 2026, and maintained at the required level until completion. The projects come amid mounting pressure on Mumbai’s water resources. The BMC supplies around 4,100 MLD of water daily, against an estimated deficit of 500 MLD. The civic body imposed a 10% water cut from May 15.

The BMC is constructing seven STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD), with a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD. Along with the operational 37-MLD Colaba STP, Mumbai’s total sewage treatment capacity is expected to reach 2,501 MLD once all seven projects become operational.

The ambitious initiative to upgrade the city’s seven STPs, which remained stalled for nearly two decades, was awarded in May 2022 at a cost of Rs. 27,309.83 crore.

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