Versova fire: Gas cylinder godown owner held for operating illegally in residential area

Mumbai: Hours after a fire broke out in a gas cylinder godown due to a series of cylinder blasts that rendered four daily wage workers injured, Versova Police arrested the owner of the godown late on Wednesday. Police said that the owner identified as Hoti Wadilal, 45, had been operating the gas cylinder godown illegally in a residential area. He was subsequently booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Essential Commodities Act for negligent conduct.

According to police sources, Wadilal had been operating the gas godown without proper permission from the authorities in a residential area. Moreover, neither the residents nor the authorities had taken any cognisance against Wadilal's illegal activity of operating a business in a residential area which could turn hazardous.