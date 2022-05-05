Versova-Bandra Sea Link: Work will NOT to be in progress during monsoon

The much-awaited Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) work has been initiated, however, substantial work will only begin post monsoon i e October 1 onwards, said an official from the state government, who did not wish to be named. He added, "Though machinery mobilisation work on site has been started but as we are already into May and the previous contractor did not begin work inside the sea. Therefore, the new contractor will not be allowed to venture into the sea as the monsoon is nearing.”

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) doesn't allow work inside sea during monsoon season due to risk factors. If the VBSL work would have been ongoing inside the sea, the restriction would not have come into effect for the new contractor, he explained.

To expedite the project work in the meantime, the MSRDC is also planning to use the land parcel opposite its Bandra headquarters, which is currently being used by MMRDA for metro casting yard purposes at present. As per the MSRDC, they are in talks with MMRDA and the private contractor. If two casting yards are available the VBSL civil work can speed up, believes the MSRDC. However, the idea is still at nascent stage and so far the appointed contractor has only one casting yard of Malad.

The Free Press Journal had reported how the MSRDC issued showcase notices to Reliance Infra-Astaldi JV contractors for failure to complete the work on expected timeline. Wherein Reliance Infra sold all shares to its partner company in January this year. Following which the new JV partners are Webuild (earlier Astaldi) and APPCO, a new Uttar Pradesh based company.

As machinery mobilisation work is underway the overall progress of project civil work is just 2.5 per cent. The work will expedite once the monsoon is over as the bridge is only passing from the sea therefore, the new contractor has to wait until the restriction is over.

The 18-km-long VBSL will be almost two kilometres away from the seashore and inside the sea. As per the MSRDC, this will not hamper the beach view or aesthetics of the shoreline. Moreover, to ensure the livelihood of fishermen remain unaffected and ensure easy passage of boats the piers will be at a distance of 50 m each; such 800 piers will come up in the sea.

The Rs 7,000 crore VBSL work agreement was signed with the previous contractor in 2018. The project will be done on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model whereas the new project completion deadline is by end of 2024.

