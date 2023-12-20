'Verifying Rhea Chakraborty's Current Status As Brand Ambassador Of Firm For Whose Event She Wants To Go Abroad': CBI To Bombay HC

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it needs to verify whether actor Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is still a brand ambassador of a company for which she needs to travel abroad.

The central agency sought time from the Bombay High Court to verify the information while opposing the petition filed by Chakraborty challenging the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her by the CBI, which is probing Rajput’s death.

She has also filed an application seeking temporary suspension of the circular stating that she has to travel to Dubai from December 27 to January 2 for professional commitments. According to her plea, she is a brand ambassador of a pet food company and has to travel for the event in Dubai.

Chakraborty is no longer the brand ambassador: CBI

Advocate Shreeram Shirsat, appearing for CBI, said that according to their information, Chakraborty is no longer the brand ambassador for the company. Instead, actor Kiara Advani has been appointed as the company’s brand ambassador. Shirsat, however, said that the agency needs some time to verify the information and sought time.

Chakraborty’s counsel Abhinav Chandrachud urged the court to keep the matter on Friday, December 22, which is the last court working day before Christmas vacation.

However, a division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and SC Chandak said that if the CBI wants time to verify the information, then it will give the time. The court has granted liberty to Chakraborty to mention the matter before the vacation court on December 26, a day before she wants to travel.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police had registered an Accidental Death Report case. However, following Rajput’s father filing a complaint in Bihar against Chakraborty, the probe was handed over to the CBI, which is still probing the case. In August 2020, LOC was issued against Chakraborty and also her brother Showik.

Chakraborty and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and are currently out on bail in the case. Chandrachud informed the court that after securing bail, she had got permission from the court to travel about twice, but was unable to due to the LOC issued by the CBI.