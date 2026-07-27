Vegetable-Laden Tempo Used To Smuggle Khair Timber; Forest Department Seizes Vehicle In Virar | AI Representational Image

The Forest Department foiled an illegal timber smuggling attempt in the Medhe area of Virar East, where a tempo carrying vegetables was allegedly being used to conceal and transport khair wood. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Bhatane Forest Range carried out a pre-dawn operation on Monday, seizing the vehicle along with the smuggled timber.

However, the driver managed to escape under the cover of darkness. According to forest officials, they had received confidential information about the illegal transportation of khair timber through the Medhe area. A special checkpoint was immediately set up, and officials intercepted a suspicious Tata Intra tempo in the early hours of Monday. When signalled to stop, the driver ignored the instructions and speed away, prompting a chase by the Forest Department team.

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After pursuing the vehicle for nearly 7 to 8 kilometres, officials succeeded in stopping the tempo. The driver, however, fled the scene in the darkness. During the inspection, officials found vegetables loaded on the upper section of the vehicle, while 77 logs of khair timber had been hidden underneath.

The seized timber measured a total volume of 1.284 cubic metres and is estimated to be worth ₹14,892. The tempo used for the alleged smuggling operation was also confiscated.The Forest Department has initiated legal proceedings against those involved and has launched a search operation to trace the absconding driver.