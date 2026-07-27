After Pradhan's Exit, AAP Shifts Focus To E20; Announces Nationwide Townhall On August 1

New Delhi: Days after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a fresh public campaign against the Centre's E20 fuel policy. The party will organise a 'National Townhall Against E20' at Delhi's Constitution Club on August 1, inviting citizens from across the country to participate both offline and online.

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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the initiative through a video message on social media, saying that just as the country's youth united to raise their voices over the NEET paper leak issue, forcing Dharmendra Pradhan to step down as Education Minister, people must now come together to express their concerns over E20. He said the townhall would provide a platform for citizens to share their suggestions and opinions on the policy.

According to the party, the event will begin at 11:30 am on August 1 at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. While people from across the country have been invited to attend in person, those unable to travel to the national capital will be able to participate virtually.

Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 26 following months of nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for examination reforms. The Centre subsequently assigned the Education Ministry portfolio to Prahlad Joshi.

AAP's latest campaign comes amid growing discussion on social media over the use of E20 fuel, with numerous users claiming that petrol blended with 20% ethanol has caused vehicle performance issues and reduced fuel efficiency. The issue has also fuelled the circulation of several viral satirical reels targeting Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, with some garnering millions of views.

With the student agitation at Jantar Mantar ending after Pradhan's resignation, the Centre appeared to have weathered one political challenge. However, AAP's decision to launch a nationwide campaign against the E20 policy signals the opening of a fresh political front against the government.