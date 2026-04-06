VBA Stages 'Chulha' Protest In Bhiwandi Amid Worsening LPG Shortage Linked To Iran-Israel-US Geopolitical Tensions |

Bhiwandi: Amid a worsening LPG shortage allegedly triggered by global fuel supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, activists of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi staged a symbolic ‘chulha’ protest in Bhiwandi highlighting the growing hardships faced by households, small vendors and students due to the unavailability of cooking gas.

Geopolitical impact

According to VBA leaders, the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have triggered a ripple effect on global fuel supply chains. The impact, they allege, is now being felt in India in the form of a severe shortage of both domestic and commercial gas cylinders.

In Bhiwandi, the protest was led by city president Manish Deshmukh at Dhamankar Naka. Demonstrators symbolically abandoned LPG stoves and instead cooked on traditional chulhas on the road, drawing attention to the crisis.

Attendees

Among those present were women’s wing city president Chhaya Jadhav, general secretary Sudam Ahire, along with Sadanand Bansode, Akshay Kamble, Advocate Shivkumar Pathak and Sanjay Gupta, besides a large number of party workers.

Addressing the gathering, Deshmukh said the shortage has left many households without cooking fuel forcing kitchens to go cold. He added that small tea stalls and roadside food vendors have been among the worst affected, with many shutting down due to lack of LPG supply, pushing them toward a livelihood crisis.

Social functions affected

He further pointed out that social functions such as weddings, religious ceremonies and catering services have been postponed due to the shortage.

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In several cities, hostel mess facilities have reportedly been disrupted, forcing students to either depend on irregular food arrangements or return to their native places.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer, demanding immediate intervention to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply and relief for affected citizens.

The VBA warned that if the issue is not addressed promptly the agitation could intensify in the coming days as public anger continues to grow over the deepening fuel crisis.

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