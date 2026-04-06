Mumbai: Western Railway Completes Major Bandra Track Upgrade in 36 Hours Ahead of Monsoon

Mumbai: In a swift and well-coordinated engineering effort, Western Railway successfully completed a major infrastructure upgradation between Bandra Terminus and Bandra station within a tight 36-hour window, reinforcing its monsoon preparedness across one of the city’s busiest rail corridors.

The intensive operation involved large-scale debris clearance, dismantling of existing tracks, and critical strengthening of Culvert No. 22, a key structure in ensuring smooth water flow during heavy rainfall.

Western Railway completed a major upgradation work between Bandra Terminus and Bandra station in just 36 hours.



Debris cleared, tracks dismantled, and Culvert No. 22 strengthened in view of monsoon preparedness.



A 300mm old pipe has been replaced with four 1200 mm pipelines,… pic.twitter.com/fkS54nhnj1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 6, 2026

A significant highlight of the project was the replacement of an ageing 300 mm drainage pipeline with four high-capacity 1200 mm pipelines. This major enhancement is expected to substantially improve drainage efficiency in the area, reducing the chances of track flooding and service disruptions during intense rain spells.

Simultaneously, the heavily used Level Crossing No. 18, connecting Ghasbazar and Kherwadi, underwent a comprehensive overhaul. As part of the upgrade, 28 sleepers were renewed to strengthen track stability and ensure safer movement of trains across the section.

Over 70 railway personnel worked continuously, day and night, to execute the operation within the limited block period. The effort was marked by precise planning, coordination, and execution, ensuring that the work was completed without delays while maintaining safety standards.

Modern machinery played a crucial role in accelerating the pace of work. Equipment such as minipoclains, Hydra and Farana cranes, JCBs, Hyvas, and transit mixers were deployed in a synchronized manner, enabling efficient handling of heavy materials and ensuring timely completion of each phase.

The successful completion of the project within such a short timeframe underscores Western Railway’s focus on preparedness, efficiency, and commuter safety, particularly as the city braces for the upcoming rainy season.

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