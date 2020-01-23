VBA leader Dr Abdul Anjaria booked for sexual assault of teen

Mumbai: Saki Naka police booked Dr Abdul Anjaria, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday, which states Anjaria allegedly sexually assaulted a minor from January to November last year.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with 'The Free Press Journal', the complainant has accused Anjaria, 45, of allegedly inappropriately touching him while sitting in a car near Saki Vihar petrol pump in Andheri (E).

The teen, a school drop-out, also a resident of same neighbourhood as Anjaria's, had met the accused to secure admission in a school run by the political leader.

Police said, in November last year, Anjaria had picked up the teen in his car and drove it behind the petrol pump, where the VBA leader allegedly touched him inappropriately but unzipping his pants.

Moreover, the FIR also states Anjaria threatened the teen to keep mum and not reveal the incident to anyone. The teen reportedly slipped into depression when Anjaria began calling him repeatedly at odd hours, demanding a meeting.

A senior police official said, when the teen's mother enquired, she was shocked to learn the disturbing facts. Accordingly, the teen, accompanied by his family approached Saki Naka police on Monday and lodged a complaint.

Police booked Anjaria under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Ankit Goyal, DCP (Zone 10) said, "We have registered the FIR and the probe is on. We are verifying the allegations and no arrests have been made."

Anjaria could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts, as his phone was switched off. When contacted, media coordinator of VBA, Shyam Sonar, and VBA leader Rekha Thakur, both said they were unaware of any such case, and refrained from commenting on the issue.