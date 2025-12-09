Vashi's Raheja Residency Fire Tragedy: Case Registered Against Building Manager & Fire Service Contractor After 4 Deaths, Including 6-Year-Old Girl

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Killed, |

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered against two people in connection with the fire that broke out in Vashi's Raheja Residency, which killed four residents, including a 6-year-old girl. The incident occurred on October 21 when the blaze, which started around 12.40 a.m. on the 10th floor, quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors.

According to Loksatta.com, a case has been registered at Vashi Police station against Sanjay Ubale, Raheja Residency manager and Pradeep Patil of Life Save Fire Service. The report stated that the building had appointed Life Save Fire Service to carry out fire prevention measures, while Ubale, as the manager, failed to ensure that the work was being completed, leading to the tragic fire that claimed the lives of innocent residents.

The four deceased were identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), Kamla Hiralal Jain (84), Sundar Balakrishnan (44), and Pooja Rajan (39) — all residents of Raheja Residency. While several other residents were injured due to the fire.

Among the injured members were Manabendra (69), Malika (58), and Ritika Ghosh (39) from Room 1106; Bhavna (49), Mahavir (51), and Krish Jain (21) from Room 1005; Nirmal (53) and Mehul Jain (32) from Govind Complex; and Damayanti Agrawal (80) and Sumanti John Topno (18) from Room 1105.

Fire Was Brought Under Control After Several Hours

The fire brigade official said the situation was brought under control after several hours of firefighting, followed by extensive cooling operations. According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Department, several fire engines from Vashi, Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane stations were rushed to the spot.



